GoFundMe page set up for victim of Bayou La Batre hit and run

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Sokfeng Cheang is still in the hospital. Recovering from a broken shoulder, hip and thigh bone.

This all started last week on Padgett Switch Road last near Mosteller medical where Cheang was hit while walking to work. The driver kept going. It’s now a hit and run investigation.

“She’s gone through a couple of surgeries. She’s going to be in the hospital for a while recovering. And then they anticipate that they’re going to move her to a rehab facility,” her friend Stacy Shipman said.

Friends say Cheang used that route every day on her way to work at Waterfront Seafood. And as the word got around this close community, everyone was shocked.

“We really just want to do what we can to help her out. She doesn’t have a lot of family in the area. Really none that I know of. Just the community to support her,” Shipman said.

And the community is doing its part. A GoFundMe page is now active for medical bills and other expenses for her very long recovery ahead.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been amazing to see the community rallying behind her trying to get her some help, to see that she is taken care of,” Shipman said.

“We need justice for her. It’s not fair. She was just going to work, trying to make a living,” Ran Beng said.

You can donate to that page by clicking this link. And if you have any information on what happened, call Bayou La Batre police.

---

