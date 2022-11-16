Life after life-saving transplantations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -In honor of National Marrow Awareness Month, Barbara discusses her experience with her bone marrow transplant and g-v-h-d and, also her doctor, transplantation physician, dr. Hugo Fernandez, Chair and Medical Director of Moffitt Malignant Hematology and Cellular Therapy at Memorial Healthcare System.

Each year, approximately 18,000 people in the U.S. Are diagnosed with blood cancers where a bone marrow or stem cell transplantation from a matched donor is their best treatment option. However, around 50-80% of those transplant recipients develop graft-versus-host disease, also known as GVHD, a life-threatening condition that may occur following transplantation.

Interview is courtesy: Incyte Pharmaceuticals

