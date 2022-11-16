Local, federal law enforcement investigate internet crimes against children cases in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Local, federal law enforcement are investigating internet crimes against children cases in Saraland and Grand Bay, authorities said.

Authorities were at a Saraland apartment complex Monday as part of an investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FOX10 News has learned.

Neighbors told FOX10 that they saw agents removing electronic equipment from one of the units.

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted a search warrant in the 100 Block of McKeough Avenue in Saraland.

No one was arrested.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Also on Monday, the task force conducted a search warrant in the 10000 Block of Ford Drive in Grand Bay in relation to an ongoing ICAC investigation.

ALEA released no further information on this case as the investigation continues. Once complete, the findings will also be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, ALEA said.

