Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband.

Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.

In addition, the military values aligned with the Neighborly franchise values – excellence, integrity, and selflessness… they hold their team to high standards, but they think it is crucial to have fun in the process.

Mosquito Joe of Northwest Florida, a Neighborly company, serving the Pensacola and surrounding areas…all the way East to Inlet Beach. Our phone # is 850-316-4030 and our website is: nwflorida.mosquitojoe.com

You can check out their website to see about the Pollinator Protection Program and other services they offer, like Perimeter Pest and Fire Ant Elimination

Advise for homeowners as we approach our warm winter:

- Don’t discount bugs this time of the year…mosquitoes will be active anytime highs are above 55 degrees. They actually prefer temps in the high 60′s and 70′s.

- They hibernate and lay their eggs just before…so those eggs will be emerging in the Spring once temperatures rise above 55 and there is moisture (and there always is in this area!)

- Pets need to be protected from mosquitoes too – they can carry and spread heartworm

- You can do your part by cleaning up leaf litter, cleaning out gutters, and not keeping any containers or tires or holding unsealed standing water on your property.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.