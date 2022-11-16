Mobile man pleads guilty to murder at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing an apartment dweller while aiming for someone else pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday.

Joseph Demarcus Nelson 26, had been charged with capital murder and faced a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had the case gone to trial. Instead, he agreed to a plea bargain, and the Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison for murder and 10 years for shooting into an occupied building, with the prison terms to be served at the same time.

Prosecutors alleged that Nelson got into an altercation with someone in the courtyard of Dauphin Gate Apartments in February 2019. He fired but the bullet missed its target, traveled into an apartment and killed 27-year-old Julian Evans.

“We believe the plea was the best result based on the circumstances and talking to the victim’s family,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said.

Defense attorney Jason Darley said he believes capital murder would have been “iffy” since it would have been difficult for prosecutors to prove intent as opposed to mere recklessness.

“The witnesses’ statements weren’t completely cohesive,” he said.

