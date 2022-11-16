Much colder trend ahead

(WALA) - A strong cold front pushed through today bringing in breezy and colder conditions. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s in most areas tonight. We will have breezy northerly winds tonight and Wednesday.

This will bring us wind chill values in the low 30s to start the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal as we head through the end of the week. The coldest morning should be Friday morning with lows near or below freezing. We expect a northerly flow pattern to continue, keeping us dry as well.

The tropics are quiet and severe storms are not expected through Sunday.

