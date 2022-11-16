Pensacola PD experiencing phone outages

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is currently experiencing phone outages for non-emergency calls into the department.

The emergency 911 number is still working, according to police officials.

If you need to reach the department during this outage, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff office non-emergency number (850-436-9620).

Pensacola PD is currently working to fix the issue.

