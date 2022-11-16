PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School taking place in South Mississippi

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The first stage of the PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School is taking place in South Mississippi.

“This week we have 59 players,” said Grand Bear Golf Club head golf professional Allen Martel. “They are qualifying for around 13 spots. We’ll know officially tomorrow exactly how many spots they’re playing for.”

Golfers are looking to advance to the final stage. The top five get their card to play on the Champions Tour next year.

“We have guys from everywhere,” Martel said. “We have guys from California. We have one guy from Spain. I mean, it’s a good group of guys out here trying to play. The weather is tough today, but they’re still going at it.”

Grand Bear Golf Club in Saucier is one of only three locations for PGA Qualifying School. This comes on the heels of the club learning that PGA’s Rapiscan Systems Classic will not be returning. Despite that loss, Martel said he’s remaining optimistic. This week’s event proving how valuable the course is.

“Having the Rapiscan here was phenomenal,” Martel added. “We’re disappointed that it’s not coming back this year. Hopefully, in the future, it can come back. It was a huge success. I don’t think it had anything to do with how the area welcomed it or how the guests enjoyed the experience. We had already planned on having this before we found out about the Rapiscan, but we look to continue having this event as well.”

The other two PGA Qualifying Schools are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tampa, Florida.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.