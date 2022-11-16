Prichard PD releases pictures of suspects in shooting of 11-year-old girl

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department released pictures of two suspects in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl earlier this month and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair.

The incident happened before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022 at 3425 St. Stephens Rd.

According to police, the suspects approached the side of the apartment complex from Wolf Ridge Road. While standing in the parking lot of a church, the suspects began firing at a crowd of people standing near the 11-year-old victim.

Authorities said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

