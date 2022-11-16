Recipe: Spinach Posey

Recipe provided by Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

40 oz frozen chopped spinach

16 oz cream cheese

12 tbsp. butter, divided

1.5 cups Italian breadcrumbs

2.5 tsp. ground sage

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

STEPS:

Cook spinach according to package instructions, and drain well. It is important to take your time and squeeze all of the water out of the spinach.

In the same pot you cooked the spinach, melt the cream cheese and 6 tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add ½ tsp. ground sage, salt, and pepper. Add the drained spinach and mix well until combined. It will take a few minutes to get the cream cheese fully incorporated.

Pour spinach mixture into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick cooking spray.

Melt the remaining 6 tbsp. of butter in a saucepan or in a microwavable bowl. Add the bread crumbs and remaining 2 tsp. ground sage. Mix with a spoon until it becomes the consistency of wet sand. Distribute the topping evenly over the spinach.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 35-40 minutes until fully heated through and lightly brown on top.

