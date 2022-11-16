Go back in time with a unique concert experience coming to the Pensacola Saenger Theatre. ‘Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas’ stars Rick Schuler. The show is coming to the Pensacola Saenger Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:30pm. You can get tickets at pensacolasaenger.com.

Information from organizers:

Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute is an unforgettable and intimate experience that will take you back to the ‘70s when John Denver’s music permeated the radio airways.

Rick’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” just to name a few.

Schuler wondrously weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away In A Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards.

Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike. Don’t miss the ultimate and incomparable event of the season… you will swear you are back in the ‘70s with John Denver on stage!

