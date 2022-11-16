Senior Bowl hosting 3rd Annual Turkey Bowl Classic and turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and nine-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.

The Turkey Bowl Classic will feature youth football games and the Senior Bowl will announce its Future Prospects Team.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy sits down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the event.

