Squatters forced to move off school property in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two squatters living for years on school property have been ordered to leave.

The Mobile County School Board has been fighting since February to move them off Hankins Middle School property. A circuit court judge ruled last week they had to go.

“I knew it was coming,” said Rodney Lott.

Lott said he has lived in this mobile home for almost six years. He said at 7 a.m., members of the Mobile County school board and Alabama Power showed up, telling him he has until the end of the day to leave.

“They cut off our electricity and water, and I asked them to wait a little while longer,” said Lott. “We will be out by the end of the day, but they wouldn’t do it. We don’t have a plan right now. Maybe a motel room, I’m not sure.”

This came after a circuit court judge decided last week Lott and his roommate, Barry Yonkee, must move out.

The judge said, “These individuals have been extremely problematic, especially regarding their behavior in the presence and sight of middle-schoolers and their parents. These individuals are frequently seen in obvious states of intoxication. On at least one occasion, one of them vomited in front of the school during intake, which was seen by students and parents. Defendants and/or the individuals are keeping one or two dogs, which on one occasion chased and bit school staff.”

Lott said he knows there have been issues, but it’s never been him.

“I haven’t given anybody any problems since I’ve lived here,” he said. “My roommates have had a little problem with alcohol. I had to let them go.”

He said he wishes he had more time.

“I understand I have to move,” he said. “I am on their property. I just wish it would’ve ended up a little bit better than what it has, but I will be moved by dark tonight.”

According to court documents, Lott and Yonkee had months of extra time to leave.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.