Suspects break in several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors.

MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone.

Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects still walked away with some money, valuables, and guns.

Scott’s Place is just one of the many streets hit by break-ins. Scott’s Place is typically a quiet community, according to Samantha Fox.

“It’s very quiet-- you never hear anything. You hear the birds-- and that’s it,” said Fox.

But early Wednesday morning-- that changed.

“We didn’t know anything until it was time to take the kids to school and I went to get in my husband’s truck to take them and that’s when I noticed the glove box was open-- and then checked my car and he checked his work truck-- and that’s when we started noticing other neighbor’s trunks popped or doors open and we knew it was somebody actually going into people’s vehicles,” explained Fox.

Samantha Fox is one of four people on the cul de sac targeted by the break-ins. But she’s baffled-- nothing was stolen.

“Honestly, why?” Fox questioned. “I mean-- you literally go through all these cars and trash them, pretty much not to have anything. They did try to take some stuff out of my husband’s work truck but we did find everything. Maybe their conscience got them, or maybe they got spooked.”

In a surveillance video captured by Fox’s neighbor, you see a car circle the avenue multiple times before two people get out.

“One of them had a ski mask on while he was in all black. The other one appeared to have on a zip-up jacket. That’s pretty much all you can see,” added Fox.

MCSO Lieutenant Mark Bailey says about a dozen vehicles were broken into-- all in Summer Woods.

“There’s several items-- money and firearms-- unfortunately, firearms were taken from some of the vehicles. All the vehicles-- to my knowledge-- were unlocked, so we didn’t have any forceful entry,” said Bailey.

Lt. Bailey is pleading with the community to take precautions.

“Obviously, we are approaching the holiday season where people are going to have gifts and money and other things in their cars. We ask that they take all the valuables out of their vehicle before they go inside and if they can’t take them out, put them in the trunk,” said Bailey.

Fox echoes Bailey’s advice.

“It’s really an eye-opener that it doesn’t matter where you live, or what kind of neighborhood it is-- in all honesty, everything should be locked,” concluded Fox.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and that no arrests have been made. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you can call the Sheriff’s Office to leave a tip.

