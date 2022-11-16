Thanksgiving Treat: Turkey Shaped Bacon Cheddar Cheeseball & Cheesy Leaf Shaped Bread

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We build a Turkey Shaped Bacon and Cheddar cheese ball as well as cheesy bread shaped fall leaves.

Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Ball

cream cheese – softened

sour cream – light or full fat

freshly shredded cheese – You can substitute cheddar with a variety of other freshly shredded cheeses such as Colby jack, Monterey jack, pepper jack, mozzarella, or American cheese.

cheddar cheese block corner (triangle) – for the turkey’s beak!

ranch seasoning – powder

red pepper flakes – can be swapped with paprika

garlic powder – or minced garlic

bacon – or bacon bits

pretzel rod – for the turkey’s neck

large pretzel twists

mini pretzels

candy eyes

In a large bowl, combine sour cream with softened cream cheese.

Add the ranch seasoning powder, red pepper flakes, and garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture and mix well. Combine cheddar cheese and 1/3 cup bacon crumbles with the mixture until very well mixed.

Set aside some of the mixture for the head of the Turkey.

Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap and place the remaining in cling wrap.

Refrigerate your cheeseballs for at least 4 hours or overnight.

To form the turkey’s head, place a pretzel rod about ½ inch into the small cheeseball, add the cheddar cheese block corner as the beak, and add candy eyes. Place the other end of the pretzel rod into the front top of the large cheeseball.

Add pretzels to the back as tail feathers. Add eyes and a piece of cheese as the beak.

Finally, using a spoon or your hands, pack the remaining bacon crumbles around the outside of the cheeseball and turkey head to coat your cheeseball turkey. Keep chilled in the fridge and covered until ready to serve. Serve cold, on a platter, with pretzel sticks and assorted crackers.

Fall Leaf Cheese Bread

1 tube Pillsbury Crescent Recipe Creations Seamless Dough Sheets or pizza crust dough

flour to dust cutting board

1 tablespoon butter melted

4 ounces finely shredded cheddar cheese or use a variety of colored cheeses

other toppings – paprika, Italian seasoning, parsley, or Parmesan bread dipping mix

Cut the leaves out of the dough using cookie cutters. Unroll Pillsbury Crescent Recipe Creations Seamless Dough Sheet onto a cutting board that has been lightly dusted with flour.

Set your crescent roll leaves on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Brush butter over each leaf-shaped crescent roll.

Sprinkle cheese over each leaf.

Sprinkle on some paprika and/or parsley or Italian seasoning to add some color to your leaves.

Bake for 6-8 minutes until the rolls are golden brown and the cheese is bubbly.

