2022 Coastal Half Marathon, 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can lace up your tennis shoes for a run along the Gulf Coast.

Event: 2022 Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run presented by This Is Alabama

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 Location: Orange Beach Sportsplex/Gulf State Park

Time: 8 a.m. (half-marathon), 8:10 a.m. (5K); 8:20 a.m. (fun run)

Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events is a partnership among Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT), the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf State Park and the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. In 2007, the organization became a department within GSOBT. In this role, the GSOB Sports & Events – along with assistance from both cities – works to bring quality athletic and leisure events to Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Learn more and register now at Team-Magic.com. For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GSOBsports.com

