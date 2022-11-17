Christmas at Harvest Church

Pastors Kevin and Adrienne Cooley joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview their Christmas events.

Christmas at the Movies: December Series

- December 4th, December 11th, December 18th (9am and 11am services)

- Christmas at Bienville, December 23rd (7pm)

- Christmas Eve Candlelight: 5:30pm

- Online Service: Christmas Day 9:00am

Harvest Church

1275 E I-65 Service Rd S. Mobile, AL 36606

Website: https://harvestmobile.com

Instagram: @Harvestchurchmobile

---

