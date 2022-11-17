Cold nights continue

(WALA) - A cold night is ahead with lows around 38 degrees expected. We will see a light to moderate northerly wind. This will bring us wind chill values in the low 30s to start the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal as we head through the end of the week. The coldest morning should be Friday morning with lows near or below freezing. We expect a northerly flow pattern to continue, keeping us dry as well.

The tropics are quiet and severe storms are not expected through Sunday.

We do see an increase in moisture beginning on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This sets the stage for rain chances for the holiday and into Black Friday.

