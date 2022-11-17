Cold weather in Mobile not stopping people from enjoying the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People downtown braved the cold temperatures and the rain Wednesday night to enjoy the sights and sounds of Mobile.

“It’s great. It beats those sweltering summer days. It makes for a nice bike ride,” Matthew Fox said.

Fox says he usually goes for a bike ride with his friends during the evening hours. And this weather is perfect for his group.

“It’s comfortable. Once you put a couple of miles on the road, you warm up,” Fox said.

And he’s not the only one taking advantage of the conditions. Visitors from up north tell FOX10 they prefer these temperatures to the ones back home.

Especially, since this cold weather isn’t accompanied by that wintry precipitation.

“I grew up in Iowa, so I’m pretty used to this cold weather. I keep seeing all my friends posting that they’re in the snow right now…The difference is once you walk outside here, it’s like you said, the humid cold. It just kind of bites you a little bit more. The bone-chilling cold up north where it’s not so humid, that’s a little bit worse I think,” Jason Hochsprung said.

