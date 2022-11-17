Common treatments for knee pain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, discusses a new survey and treatments for chronic knee pain.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. In fact, approximately 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime. According to a new survey of 500 U.S. adults who have been treated for chronic knee pain and/or OA of the knee, 100% of patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain, yet 97% still indicated that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.

With these factors in mind, clinicians and patients are beginning to demand alternatives. There are innovative non-opioid options that can help provide immediate, long-lasting relief.

Interview Sponsored By: Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

