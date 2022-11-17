Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store

For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:

 Allow Dumas Wesley to set up a Christmas display asking for new toy and bike donations from your staff and patrons

 Donate new toys or bikes for children ages 0-12 by December 5, 2022

 Become a Corporate Sponsor and help our elves shop for new toys ($500.00)

 Sponsor a family who will be shopping at the Toy Store ($100.00)

Seeking donations of new toys and bikes for children ages 0-12 Donations must be unwrapped, new and dropped off at 126 Mobile Street, Mobile, AL 36607 by Monday, December 5, 2022 Registration to shop at the Toy Store is closed For more information about donating to the Toy Store visit www.dumaswesley.org

