Lights of the Wild returns to Hattiesburg Zoo

There's a fun family friendly event at the Hattiesburg Zoo. It's called Lights of the Wild.

Lights of the Wild – 5th Annual

500 Additional Lanterns with a Holiday Theme, which will compliment to existing lanterns.

Santa Claus will be there every night for photos

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories to the children

Admission includes unlimited train rides on the Northern Lights Express and the Candy Cane Carousel.

Holiday-themed food and beverages

It will snow every night of Lights of the Wild in two locations.

Dates:

December 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 23

5:30 – 8:00 pm each night

Ticket costs are: $18 for December 16 – 23 and a discounted ticket fee of $14 for December 2 – 4 and December 9 – 11.

To purchase tickets: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HattiesburgZoo/events/

Hattiesburg Zoo – Lights of the Wild www.hattiesburgzoo.com

107 S. 17th Avenue

Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401

