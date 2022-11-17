Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m.

It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your people, pets, plants and pipes. They might be simple reminders, but they are critical in keeping you- and your family- safe.

One local says she’s bracing herself for the cold surge.

“I am going home and bringing in about 50 house plants- that’s my afternoon job,” said Jeannie Howell.

And- don’t forget to check those pipes.

“You wrap them real good and if you’re not sure of it, you should leave a little tiny drop in your sink to keep the water circulating so it won’t freeze and bust in,” added Randy Howell.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Waterfront Rescue Mission is expecting more men and women to enter their doors as the temperature plummets.

The Mission already serves men and women lacking shelter in the community- but they say these cold temperatures will likely bring in an increase of people seeking relief from the cold.

“We’re praying no one stays out in this weather,” said Jim Langston, Director of the Mobile Waterfront Rescue Mission. “It’s life-threatening, so we’re going to do everything we can to bring them in.”

It’s all hands on deck as the Mission prepares beds and hot meals.

“Occasionally, because we provide people with a place to stay-- we’ll have somebody that loses their temper, or has substance abuse issues-- we have to ask them to leave and we put them on a temporary ban. When cold weather or severe weather hits, those bans are lifted. We want everyone to come in and get out of the weather so we’re going to be as accessible as possible to anyone that needs shelter,” added Langston.

The Mobile Animal Shelter is warning people to watch out for their furry friends- from covering their paws to bringing them inside overnight.

Still, some argue the cold isn’t all that bad.

“Hot chocolate, apple cider and good Christmas songs,” said Randy Howell.

“All the way through Thanksgiving to Christmas,” added Jeannie Howell.

