Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.

Court records show that Bessard falsely claimed he had owned a business since 2016 that had $104,000 in gross revenue in tax year 2020. In April last year, the government sent $20,833 to Bessard. Granade on Wednesday ordered him to pay that money back.

Bessard pleaded guilty last year to bank theft. He admitted that he loaded up his Brink’s truck with cash belonging to New Horizon Credit Union in January 2021 and then drove to the Doug’s Quick Mart on Higgins Road. He bought coffee and then came back to the vehicle, where he feigned being the victim of a holdup.

