Mobile PD: Child found near drugs while conducting a search warrant

Jason Secrest
Jason Secrest(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested after a 2-month-old was found near drugs during a search Wednesday night, according to police.

Authorities said a search warrant was served at the 2000 block of Summit Drive about a report of stolen items. Detectives said they recovered several items from previously reported storage unit burglaries, as well as drugs and firearms.

While conducting the search, police found an infant near drugs. The infant was returned to the mother, police said.

Jason Secrest, 40, was arrested on five charges of commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child. Authorities said additional charges may be forthcoming. His bond hearing will be held Friday, according to jail records.

