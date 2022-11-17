Mobile PD: Child found near drugs while conducting a search warrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested after a 2-month-old was found near drugs during a search Wednesday night, according to police.

Authorities said a search warrant was served at the 2000 block of Summit Drive about a report of stolen items. Detectives said they recovered several items from previously reported storage unit burglaries, as well as drugs and firearms.

While conducting the search, police found an infant near drugs. The infant was returned to the mother, police said.

Jason Secrest, 40, was arrested on five charges of commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child. Authorities said additional charges may be forthcoming. His bond hearing will be held Friday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.