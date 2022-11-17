Advertise With Us
Mobile police: Three suspects use guns, victim’s bank app, to rob him

What started as a sale turned into armed robbery
By Byron Day
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are looking for three teens they say held their victim at gunpoint, while stealing his money, using the guy’s bank app on his cell phone! The three suspects-according to investigators-are Demetrius Jackson, Arthur Johnson, and Devin Caldwell. All are 19 years old. According to MPD, last month at some West Mobile apartments, all three met a guy who wanted to sell them certain items. But the sale became an unusual, high tech, armed robbery. Police say Jackson and Caldwell pulled guns, and demanded the victim’s cash. When he said he didn’t have any cash, they demanded his cell phone, went to the victim’s bank app on his phone, and simply transferred money from the victim’s account to theirs. Then they left. They haven’t been seen since.

Here are the trio’s physical description:

-Demetrius Jackson is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds.

-Arthur Jackson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 149 pounds.

-and Devin Caldwell is 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds.

If you have seen any one of these guys, or know where they are, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call in your tip, you don’t have to give your name to anyone.

