Mobile Rock & Gem Show 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Diana Sturm and Tom Jennings joined us on Studio10 to preview this years Mobile Rock & Gem Show! The annual event is Thanksgiving weekend (Friday-Sunday) each year. Organizers say it’s fun for the whole family!

Here’s a few of the things you have to look forward to:

-24+ exhibits of gems, specimens, fossils, and lapidary art.

-30+ dealers presenting gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils, and more.

-Live demonstrations of lapidary arts, featuring cabbing, wire wrapping, and faceting by club members.

-Flintknapping with live demonstrations.

-Amazing Fluorescent Mineral Display.

-Door prizes are awarded. (Must be present to win.)

-Raffle ticket prize drawings ($2.00 per chance) to win the big prize.

-Gem Sluice to get wet and find crystals.

-Free parking.

-Food vendor on site.

Location: West Mobile, AL: Abba Shrine Center at 7701 Hitt Road in Mobile AL 36695. (map)

Doors open from 1:00 pm -6:00 pm Friday, from 9:00 am-6:00 pm Saturday and from 10:00 am-5:00 pm Sunday.

Regular admission is only $5.00 and children under 12 are FREE with an adult!

Show this page or go to https://www.facebook.com/MobileRockGemSocietysAnnualShow to see this coupon for $1 off the regular admission.

Stop by the membership booth where you can join the Mobile Rock & Gem Society.

http://www.mobilerockandgem.com/

