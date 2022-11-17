Mobile shooting leaves one individual in critical condition.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she had driven the victim to the Sand Piper Townhomes to conduct some business with a possible known male individual. Police said that the victim got into an argument with the other man which escalated into a fight, which led to the suspect shooting the victim.

The girlfriend and the victim fled the scene. The girlfriend drove the victim to the hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

