MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to the hospital learned that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him during an altercation then fled the scene prior to before police arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation in ongoing.

---

