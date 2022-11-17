Pathway Church to start selling real Christmas trees this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You will be able to get your real Christmas Trees starting this weekend!

Buy A Tree. Change A Life. helping children globally and locally.

Hours of operation 10am -8pm, 7days

They start selling Nov. 19th

They sell Christmas trees and 100% of proceeds raised is given away to help children.

Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road

Pathway Church - Airport Campus 10775 Airport Blvd

Pathway Church - Foley Campus 14965 AL-59 #105

pathwaychurch.us

---

