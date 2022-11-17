Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pathway Church to start selling real Christmas trees this weekend

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You will be able to get your real Christmas Trees starting this weekend!

Buy A Tree. Change A Life. helping children globally and locally.

Hours of operation 10am -8pm, 7days

They start selling Nov. 19th

They sell Christmas trees and 100% of proceeds raised is given away to help children.

Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road

Pathway Church - Airport Campus 10775 Airport Blvd

Pathway Church - Foley Campus 14965 AL-59 #105

pathwaychurch.us

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Common treatments for knee pain
Common treatments for knee pain
Recipe: Salmon Steaks w/ Lemon Bacon Aioli
Recipe: Salmon Steaks w/ Lemon Bacon Aioli
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
2022 Coastal Half Marathon, 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
2022 Coastal Half Marathon, 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run