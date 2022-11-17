Prichard man sentenced to seven years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. According to his written plea agreement, Vincent got $491 from a cash register and a safe and then left the business. Mobile police searching the area found a black, long-sleeve shirt in a wooded area and arrested Vincent at an apartment just minutes after the robbery.

After his prison sentence – the judge ordered to be served after any time he gets from a related state charge – Vincent will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years. Granade ordered him to pay back the $491 and undergo substance abuse testing and treatment.

Vincent, 32, is scheduled to go on trial in Mobile County Circuit Court in January.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.