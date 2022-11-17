Prichard water board gives up on upgrades, will pay full ADEM penalty

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard water board has decided to forego a system upgrade and pay a fine instead.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management imposed the nearly $235,000 fine over problems at the utility’s two sewage treatment plants and failure to report spills. The agency and the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Service had worked out a deal in July to reduce most of the penalty if the utility completed the supplemental engineering project that would have involved repairing privately owned sewer lines at customers’ homes.

That would have cut the $234,675 penalty to $78,225.

But board attorney Jay Ross told FOX10 News on Wednesday that the agency determined the project would be too costly.

“Their contribution wouldn’t get far enough to make a difference,” he said. “And they’re tight on money. And, you know, their bond rating is not the best. You know, the system is not really growing, but the costs are increasing.”

The state environmental agency cited multiple inspections at two sewage treatment plants, the Carlos Morris Wastewater Treatment Plant at 54 Grover Ave. and the Stanley Brooks Wastewater Treatment Plant in Eight Mile.

ADEM inspected the Morris plant on June 16, 2020, and noted incomplete records and equipment that was not working. Some of the equipment appeared to be overgrown with algae and a machine used to remove sand, silt and grit from the water was not operating, according to the report. The inspector also noted that a tool used to separate biological agents from treated water was not running.

It also cited a number of violations from multiple inspections, ranging from 171 sewage overflows dating to early 2020 to incomplete record-keeping to untimely reporting of spills.

Ross said the Prichard water board and ADEM now will work out a payment plan in order pay the penalty over time.

