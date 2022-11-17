Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Principal: ‘Normal school day’ continuing at Daphne Middle as investigation looks into threat

Police vehicles were seen at Daphne Middle School Thursday morning. The school's principal...
Police vehicles were seen at Daphne Middle School Thursday morning. The school's principal alerted parents that precautions were being taken while officials investigated a threat to the school.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The principal at Daphne Middle School alerted parents through an email today that officials are looking into a threat to the school.

Principal Kerry Edwards wrote that “we are continuing with a normal school day” in the meantime. Edwards said an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution might be noticed.

The email:

“Good morning parents,

“I was made aware of a threat to the school this morning by one of our students. Administration and our SRO quickly responded looking into the threat and an investigation is currently underway.

“At this time, we are continuing with out normal school day. However, you might see an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution.

“We will update as needed. Any further information will come from the school system of Daphne Police.

“Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tyler Shakur Moore
Prichard authorities name suspect wanted in murder case
School weather visit at J. Larry Newton Elementary
School weather visit at J. Larry Newton Elementary
MFRD adds a new ladder truck to its fleet, comes with an alert system
Quentin Diondre Vincent.
Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup: