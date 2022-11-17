Principal: ‘Normal school day’ continuing at Daphne Middle as investigation looks into threat

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The principal at Daphne Middle School alerted parents through an email today that officials are looking into a threat to the school.

Principal Kerry Edwards wrote that “we are continuing with a normal school day” in the meantime. Edwards said an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution might be noticed.

The email:

“Good morning parents,

“I was made aware of a threat to the school this morning by one of our students. Administration and our SRO quickly responded looking into the threat and an investigation is currently underway.

“At this time, we are continuing with out normal school day. However, you might see an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution.

“We will update as needed. Any further information will come from the school system of Daphne Police.

“Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.