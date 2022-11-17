Recipe: Salmon Steaks w/ Lemon Bacon Aioli

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 wild caught salmon steaks, about 1-inch thick (6 ounces each), skin on

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

Lemon Bacon Aioli (see recipe below)

STEPS:

1. Season salmon steaks with salt and pepper.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. When hot, add salmon steaks and sear until golden and caramelized on one side, about 3 minutes.

3. Carefully flip the steaks over, and cook for 3 minutes more. Remove and place on paper towel to drain excess oil.

4. Top each cooked salmon steak with a generous helping of Lemon Bacon Aioli.

Lemon Bacon Aioli

Serves 2-4

INGREDIENTS:

½ pound Rouses Bacon cut into ⅛-inch pieces or smaller, cooked and drained

1 cup olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons hot sauce (optional, to taste)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

STEPS:

1. In a small bowl place cooked bacon pieces, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, hot sauce (if using), minced garlic, parsley, green onions and Cajun seasoning. Stir to combine.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

