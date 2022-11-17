Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Suspect in Green Bay murder pleads not guilty to murder in Alabama

Caleb Anderson
Caleb Anderson(Escambia County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the murder of a man in Green Bay and an attack on a jogger in Iron County, Michigan, is continuing his legal battles in Alabama.

Caleb Anderson pleaded not guilty Thursday to capital murder for the death of Dwight Dixon in Escambia County, Alabama.

Authorities believe Anderson killed Dixon, 52, while he was on the run after the murder of Patrick L. Ernst, 65, in Green Bay.

U.S. Marshals eventually caught up with Anderson in Helena, Alabama, about 200 miles from where Dixon was murdered.

Court records show Anderson heard the indictment against him before is plea and his defense attorneys were given 30 days to file any motions.

The capital murder charge carries 10 years to life in prison, but Alabama also has the death penalty if prosecutors want to pursue that.

Wisconsin’s online court records don’t show any charges have been filed against Anderson for the Green Bay murder while he’s jailed in Alabama and his legal proceedings continue to play out there.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound
The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park...
Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting
Daily Dot com: Twitter employees
Daily Dot Com: Twitter employees
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
Dauphin Street shooting suspect
Dauphin Street shooting suspect