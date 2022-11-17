Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

