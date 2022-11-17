MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another cold start to our day with temperatures in the upper 30s as of 6 am so make sure you and the kids are bundled up tight before you head out the door. The sky will start off Cloudy again, but we’ll start to see inland locations going Sunny later this morning, for coastal spots, it takes longer for the sky to clear. It’ll eventually happen when we hit the late afternoon and evening hours.

Some drizzle in coastal spots can’t be ruled out this afternoon but most of us will stay dry. Highs will once again reach the mid-50s this afternoon and we’ll stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend so below-average temps are staying put for now. We could be below freezing by daybreak tomorrow, and mornings stay in the 30s through the weekend. We finally warm back up next week with a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.