Another conviction in the kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury has convicted one of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnappers.

She’s the 3-year-old girl kidnapped out of Birmingham housing community back in 2019. Her body was found dumped in a landfill a week after she vanished.

The case has been ongoing for three years now. Though it didn’t take long for the jury to deliberate. They brought back their guilty verdict in less than 90 minutes.

Derick Brown was convicted in a Tuscaloosa courtroom Thursday of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor—which is an automatic life sentence without parole.

This came on the heels of her co-defendant, Patrick Stallworth, convicted of the same counts in October.

Jurors were given two options: decide whether brown was a bystander to Stallworth’s plan to kidnap cupcake McKinney, or if she actively participated in the crime.

“Multiple times that she had to stop it, there were plenty of times where she was left alone, and she didn’t,” said Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples.

According to federal prosecutors, Brown told police only things a kidnapper would know, such as the drugs found in cupcake’s body.

Peeples said there is still uncertainty about what exactly played out in Brown’s apartment, which is where they brought Cupcake after the kidnapping.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know,” said Peeples. “What we do know is their actions, and it was caught on video. This was clearly a coordinated effort between the two of them, and that’s what we think that both juries understood they came back with count one and count two guilty verdicts.”

WBRC reported the defense declined to comment after the verdict.

Both Brown and Stallworth will be sentenced in early 2023.

They will also stand trial for capital murder in state court, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

