Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Chickasaw

(KWTX #1)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriffs Office’s homicide and crime scene unit are en route to a deadly shooting in Chickasaw.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue and involves a female victim.

No other information is available. FOX10 News is en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
Store owner shot and paralyzed in robbery speaks out
Store owner shot and paralyzed in robbery speaks out
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current...
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
Prichard police recruit arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Prichard police recruit arrested on rape, sodomy charges