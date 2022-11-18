LIVE: Baldwin County deputies encounter barricaded suspect in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has alerted citizens Friday afternoon that deputies have encountered a barricaded drug crime suspect in Lillian.

The BCSO is warning people to avoid the area of Pine Ridge Drive if possible.

The message posted on Facebook by the Sheriff’s Office: “Presently, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is working a barricaded suspect in the area of Pine Ridge Drive in Lillian Alabama. The suspect is wanted on felony drug warrants. Baldwin County Sheriffs SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation units are involved.Individuals need to avoid the area if if at all possible.”

This is a developing story.

