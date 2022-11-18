MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures below freezing in most spots as of 5 a.m. Many locations are in the low 30s so bundle up tight!

Our sky finally cleared out last night so the sunshine will pop back out and that will make things look so much better than the last couple of days. Clouds will increase tonight and some rain could show up on Saturday. Rain coverage will be at 30% and any rain that shows up should be mostly light rain. Most of the rain chances appear in the afternoon so be aware of that if you have outdoor plans. We should be dry on Sunday. Morning temps will be in the mid to upper 30s this weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s so the below average temps aren’t going anywhere yet.

Next week, we’ll finally warm back up. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day.

