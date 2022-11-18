Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited.

Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming.

“This is going to be significant. So, we’re greatly certainly appreciative of that. The focus is really going to be on trying to protect the area that encompasses the Audubon sanctuary, the freshwater lake that’s within that location,” Mayor Collier said.

And for islanders like Jan Bowman, it can only be a positive.

“I think it’s a huge boom to the city and to the town of Dauphin Island. I think the east end is a place that people want to visit whether they live here, or whether they’re visiting. And I think it’s just going to be a great thing for everybody,” Bowman said.

This is the second phase of the restoration process The first was completed back in 2016.

The city provided updates on its website as it continued to seek this money to finish the project. And Mayor Collier says not only will this benefit the community, but it’ll do wonders for the environment.

“Over the years with storms and erosion, that area has become more and more vulnerable and suspect for breaching. So, this project once it’s in place, is going to really make that more resilient and also at the same time, not only protect habitat but also create a lot of additional habitats,” Mayor Collier said.

And Mayor Collier hopes the project can get started in a little less than a year from now.

