David’s Bridal Refresh Party

David’s Bridal in Mobile is looking forward to their Refresh Party. You can find thousands of dresses of all sizes and styles. During the party, you can win prizes, including a FREE wedding dress to one lucky attendee, and check out all the assortment of dresses – from wedding to occasion – that they have to offer. David’s Bridal is moving beyond bridal and into occasion – juniors for homecoming, prom and Quinceneara, adult occasion, cocktail parties and more.

Event info:

○ Thursday, December 8 from 6 pm to 8 pm at David’s Bridal, Mobile (3342 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606)

○ Come celebrate with us - food and beverage, music on-site

○ Enter to win:

■ 1 of 10 - $50 David’s Bridal Gifts cards

■ 1 of 11 - $100 David’s Bridal Gift cards

■ 1 @ $200 David’s Bridal cards

■ Enter to win a FREE wedding dress

● Winners must be present to win

● 7:00 pm drawing time

David’s Bridal, Mobile, AL

www.davidsbridal.com

3342 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

