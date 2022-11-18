Driver told investigators he got $10,000 to transport fentanyl, investigator testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California man pulled over last month with three packages of fentanyl told investigators he had been paid $10,000 to move drugs but insisted he did not know what kind of drugs they were, according to testimony Thursday.

Keith Wilson, a narcotics investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, testified at a preliminary hearing that a deputy pulled over a rental car on Oct. 8 at the Dauphin Island Parkway exit of Interstate 10 because it had an expired tag. He also said the driver had no license and that after a drug-sniffing dog alerted, deputies found what turned out to be 3 kilograms of fentanyl in a suitcase.

“With fentanyl, that is a massive amount,” Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News. “I think according to the DEA that’s at least 1.5 million lethal doses. So a substantial amount of fentanyl which is very, very deadly.”

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled that prosecutors have enough evidence to present drug trafficking charges to a grand jury against Lener Daneski Jiron Solis, 27, of Norwalk, California, and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, California.

Both remain locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on $1.5 million bail. Blackwood said prosecutors believe the final destination was Pensacola.

Wilson testified that Solis, who was driving the vehicle, told investigators that he gave $1,000 from the money he received to Fayyaz for his participation. Solis’ attorney, Chase Dearman, suggested his client was a bit player in a much larger operation.

“I think you see it all the time,” he said. “They’re commonly called mules – you know, people who are paid to transport drugs. They don’t know what they’re carrying. They know what it is is not right. Or someone will pay ‘em thousands of dollars to travel somewhere. But it happens a lot.”

At a bond hearing last month, Dearman challenged the prosecution contention that the drugs seized would cause 1.5 million deaths. Regardless of the precise number, though, he said he doesn’t dispute the dangers of fentanyl.

“It’s a terrible drug,” he said. “There’s no question about it. Although some people get caught up into things and they’re culpable but not to the extent that the law requires punishment.”

Dearman said he suspects federal prosecutors will pick up this case. Blackwood says that’s a decision for a later time.

“I can’t really speak to what the federal government’s gonna do,” he said. “But certainly, we are prosecuting this right now on a state level, and we will continue to do so.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.