Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating four missing children in Sylacauga.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert Thursday evening.

The four children they say are missing include 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan.

The children were noticed missing around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.

