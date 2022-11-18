Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season.

The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony.

“Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee: You have a pretty good view though. – I do. It’s literally everywhere you look --- it’s never ending the amount of people,” said Emily Ricks -- dressed as a costumed character on stilts.

Magic was in the air along with anticipation of Christmas cheer!

“I love just the Christmas spirit – it’s just fun. And the lights are pretty – I like those,” said two little girls.

“Lee: Did you come all the way down here from the North Pole? – Yes sir. Lee: Where’s Rudolph? – He’s chillin and waiting for Christmas Eve,” said a little boy dressed as Santa.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan -- welcomed the crowd and invited City Council members to help flip the big switch. Following the countdown -- more than a million lights turned a glo and the snow began to fall.

“My favorite part is the fake snow and the singing… and Mrs. Clause. Lee: What about Santa? – Oh yeah,” said two little girls.

“I think the turnout is fantastic! I think it’s probably a record crowd. I know our community has grown so much -- but to see all these people out here enjoying this holiday season and everything is fantastic,” said Mayor Sullivan.

For many it’s an annual homecoming -- the return of the holidays, the lights, and the picture-perfect Christmas backdrop. Some would argue – no one does Christmas better than Fairhope.

“For South Alabama – absolutely not – it’s the best for sure. Honestly it’s kind of like a Hallmark movie… it’s magical… Yeah – I guess you could say that too honestly,” said Zack Cox, Sidney Boteler, and Kristin Creel.

---

