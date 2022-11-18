Folks pitching in after Mulherin Home catches fire Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to Mulherin Home after an air conditioning unit caught fire on the roof, leaving residents without gas. Folks are making sure they don’t go without a hot meal on this cold day.

The fire broke out shorty after midnight Friday morning. Residents of Muhlerin Home woke up tot he sound of the fire alarm blaring and fire trucks moving in.

Engine 9 saw smoke and a little bit of flames coming from the roof of the structure. At that time-- they immediately called for a second alarm considering the residents in the home and that we were gonna need a lot of additional help evacuating the residents from the Mulherin home,” said Steven Millhouse, Public Information Officer for MFRD.

The Mulherin Home is a safe haven that’s been serving men and women with special needs since 1952.

“We have 29 residents and all of the residents were safely brought out of the home until outside until they were told they could come back in-- it was very quick,” said Vickie King, Executive Director for the Mulherin Home.

The damage to the home is minimal. Repairs are being made, but it was enough to make things difficult when it comes to heating and cooking.

“Our residents have faired through all of this very well and we’ve been blessed by the community checking on us- calling to make sure that we’re okay. People have called and started offering us hot meals-- currently we do not have gas and so we’re unable to cook them a hot meal and it’s been quite cool- and so it’s been great to see the love the community is showing us,” added King.

King says the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

The Mulherin Home is a charitable organization. It doesn’t get state or federal money and relies solely on the support and help from the community.

King says she’s thankful- because things could have been a whole lot worse.

“This is the season of giving-- there’s so much for everyone to be thankful for. Perhaps if anything would like to make a donation-- it is a tax write off,” said King.

If you’re interested in making a donation to help Mulherin Home recover from the fire, visit the link here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.