Football Friday 11/18/2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this weeks Football Friday, FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins us with a preview of the Alabama High School football playoff quarterfinals. A weekend of wins for Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama, can they all follow that up with success in tomorrow’s games? We’ll take a look. Plus, the Saints in desperate need of a win.

All of that and more on this week’s ‘Football Friday’.

