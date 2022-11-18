Football Friday 11/18/2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this weeks Football Friday, FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins us with a preview of the Alabama High School football playoff quarterfinals. A weekend of wins for Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama, can they all follow that up with success in tomorrow’s games? We’ll take a look. Plus, the Saints in desperate need of a win.

All of that and more on this week’s ‘Football Friday’.

