Gulf Coast Spotlight: World Cup viewing parties in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Business owner Matt LeMond joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to preview several World Cup viewing parties in Downtown Mobile. There are a few different watch options depending on if you’re looking for a 21 and up experience, or fun for the whole family. O’Daly’s is 21 and up. The Outsider will be showing the games to all ages.

If you’re looking for one of the best game day atmospheres on the Gulf Coast, join the crowd in Downtown Mobile.

US Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Group Schedule

Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales (1pm)

Friday, November 25: USA vs England (1pm)

Tuesday, November 29: USA vs Iran (1pm)

O’Daly’s Irish Pub (21+)

564 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

http://odalysirishpub.com/

https://www.facebook.com/odalysirishpub

The Outsider (All ages)

522 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

https://m.facebook.com/theoutsidersportslounge/?ref=py_c

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.