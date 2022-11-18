Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: World Cup viewing parties in Downtown Mobile

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Business owner Matt LeMond joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to preview several World Cup viewing parties in Downtown Mobile. There are a few different watch options depending on if you’re looking for a 21 and up experience, or fun for the whole family. O’Daly’s is 21 and up. The Outsider will be showing the games to all ages.

If you’re looking for one of the best game day atmospheres on the Gulf Coast, join the crowd in Downtown Mobile.

US Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Group Schedule

Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales (1pm)

Friday, November 25: USA vs England (1pm)

Tuesday, November 29: USA vs Iran (1pm)

O’Daly’s Irish Pub (21+)

564 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

http://odalysirishpub.com/

https://www.facebook.com/odalysirishpub

The Outsider (All ages)

522 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

https://m.facebook.com/theoutsidersportslounge/?ref=py_c

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason Carl Pears ... pleads guilty to fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program.
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Mobile Police Department highlighting women in policing
Mobile Police Department highlighting women in policing
A Baldwin County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit is on the scene of a standoff in Lillian.
LIVE: Baldwin County deputies encounter barricaded suspect in Lillian