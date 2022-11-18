Light freeze expected

(WALA) - A cold night is ahead with lows around 30 degrees expected in Mobile. We will see a light to moderate freeze. We will see a light northeast wind overnight. This will bring us wind chill values in the upper 20s to start the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal as we head through the weekend. A few light showers are possible Saturday.

The tropics are quiet and severe storms are not expected through early next week.

We do see an increase in moisture beginning on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This sets the stage for rain chances for the holiday and into Black Friday.

